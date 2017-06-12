Jenelle Evans Calls The Cops To Her Mother’s Home During Custody Fight, But Who Got Arrested In The End?

During a recent out-of-control fight with her mother, Jenelle Evans called the police! The Teen Mom star complained to the cops that her mother was not letting her see her oldest son Jace, who is in Barbara’s custody. Jenelle made it seem like Barbara was holding the boy hostage in her North Carolina home.

Now, the policemen dealing with the disturbance revealed what happened.

‘We received a call that there was concern about the welfare of the children in the home. For whatever reason, the grandmother did not want to honor that visitation schedule.’

Barbara, on the other hand, defended herself by saying that Jace did not want to go to his mother.

She admitted to telling the child to hide in the house as Jenelle kept on banging on her garage windows for over an hour.

She explained that Jenelle was going ballistic and she was scared the Teen Mom star would break her windows.

Meanwhile, the kid was in his room petrified.

At some point, Barbara recalled her daughter calling the police and stating she had a mental illness and was not letting her see the child.

But according to the reality TV star’s mother, as soon as the cops came, they ordered her to leave the propriety, or she would be arrested.

As for why Jace refused to see his mother, Barabara did not say.

One officer dealing with the custody dispute confirmed that Jenelle was asked to leave her mother’s yard as it could be considered trespassing.

According to the police report, the officers arrived at the scene quickly and had a discussion with all the parties involved, coming to a peaceful agreement.

The officer added that Jenelle honored the request to leave her mother’s propriety and no arrests were made.

As fans of the hit reality TV show may already be aware, on May 24, Evans lost the custody battle against her mother over firstborn Jace, but she was given more visitation time.

The mother managed to spend the entire Memorial Day weekend with her son.

Who do you think is at fault in the ugly custody battle that even got the police involved? Should Jenelle have been given the right to see Jace that day?