Jenelle Evans Calls Cops On Her Mom For Drinking While Watching Son

As CI readers and fans of Teen Mom may remember, the incident took place back in June but now, we were able to see it on camera on the hit show. During the latest episode, Jenelle Evans contacted the police, scared that her estranged mother Barbara was drunk and passed out when she was supposed to watch her 7-year-old son.

Thanks to sources we were able to bring you this news a couple of months ago, long before the footage aired on TV.

Barbara Evans refused to let her daughter see Jace on Cinco de Mayo because she supposedly had plans with some pals.

But Jenelle’s fiancé David Eason noticed that the woman was drinking wine and even took pictures as evidence.

‘I went in there, and I was like, ‘Hey you were drinking, and now you are about to drive, ’ and she was like, ‘I had one sip of my wine they just put it on the table.’ I was like, ‘That’s drinking!’ Jenelle told one producer.

The reality TV star wanted to confront her again, but Barbara refused to open the door.

Evans ended up calling the police, worried that her mom was passed out drunk with the kids in the house.

When the authorities came, Barbara told them she doesn’t want Jenelle on her propriety.

The whole scandal took place weeks before the mother and daughter battled in court for Jace’s custody.

Back in 2010, Jenelle left the boy in his grandma’s care while she tried to get her life together but Barbara refused to give her back the custody of her first child.

In court, Evans did not manage to win it back, but she was given more visitation rights instead.