Jenelle Evans’ Baby Daddy Threatens Her Over Bruises On Kaiser As Fans Suspect Child Abuse

Jenelle Evans has been accused of child abuse after the Teen Mom star’s son was photographed with visible bruises on his arms. After the pictures in question were posted on social media, the boy’s father immediately expressed his outrage, but Evans revealed that the marks have nothing to do with what people think and that she was certainly not aggressive with the toddler.

“If anyone dared lay a physical hand on either one of my kids, it would be hell on earth real freaking quick! #treadlightly #definitionofDADDY,” Griffith tweeted, obviously angry.

As fans may remember, the estranged couple fought an ugly custody battle for years until finally, it was decided that the man would only get supervised visits with the child.

my joy❤️ A post shared by Nathan Joseph Griffith (@nathanjgriffith) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

When Evans posted an adorable picture of toddler Kaiser and baby Ensley, her followers immediately noticed the bruises on the boy’s arms.

One user commented on the photo Evans shared that the bruises on his upper arm looked “like he was grabbed hard.”

After reading the comments, Jenelle did not deny that indeed, the boy did have bruises at the time the photo was taken, but she made it very clear that they were not there because she “grabbed [him] hard.”

“I don’t understand what it is but every time he gets to the top step he starts taking off his shoes and doesn’t realize he’s that close to the edge,” she explained.

The reality TV star also shared a picture of Kaiser in the yard of her new house and wrote that “He scrapes his arms on the stones on the driveway because he runs all the time.”

In addition, Evans took the opportunity to slam Griffith back by revealing that when the picture was taken, the father had canceled his weekend visitation so he was not even able to see the bruises in person.

When the photo was posted by Evans, the man just jumped too fast at the fans’ comments about the marks on the boy’s arms and did not consider the possibilities that children play a lot and sometimes they also hurt themselves.

