Entertainment

Jenelle Evans Announces Wedding Date With David Eason!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/08/2017
jenelle evans david easonSource: intouchweekly.com

Jenelle Evans is ready for a very important step in her life.  The Teen Mom star took to social media yesterday to announce her wedding date with fiance David Eason – September 23!

Evans posted a sweet photo of her and her fiance kissing, and the caption read: ‘I’m ready to make my life forever with you. ?????? #SaveTheDate.’

I'm ready to make my life forever with you. 👰🏻💋 #SaveTheDate

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on

How cute! We are sure her fans are thrilled and wish her all the happiness in the world.

Later on, her future hubby, Eason also posted another photo from the same outdoor photo shoot – this time in black and white – captioning it: ‘Love binds us together in perfect unity.’

Love binds us together in perfect unity

A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on

As fans of the hit show may be aware, Eason proposed to the reality TV star back in February, one month after they had a child together – their baby daughter Ensley.

The latest addition to the family joins Evans’ two kids from two previous relationships: 7-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser.

Besides, Eason has two kids of his own from a previous relationship as well.

It looks like the two are a big happy family and we hope marriage will not change that.

One thing is certain though – we will all be able to watch the September wedding ceremony on Teen Mom!

Are you excited for Jenelle? Do you think Eason is the right man for her?

