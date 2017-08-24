Jenelle Evans And David Eason Snub Close Family Members From Wedding Guest List

In almost exactly a month, on September 23, Jenelle Evans is set to walk down the aisle with her now fiancé David Eason. Will her close friends and family members be there to celebrate the special day with her? We have learned that it’s not the case and that the reality TV star has snubbed some of them from the wedding guest list.

Sadly for her mom Barbara, it looks like she won’t be able to see her daughter tie the knot except maybe on TV!

One source close to the Teen Mom stars claims the estranged mother was not invited to the wedding.

As fans of the hit show undoubtedly know, Evans and Barbara have been feuding for quite a long time over the fact that Barbara refused to resign custody papers of oldest son Jace back to Jenelle.

Back in May, Evans was granted more visitation rights with her 7-year-old son.

But aside from her mother who we all pretty much suspected wouldn’t be wanted at the ceremony, we have learned that future hubby Eason’s sister Jessica Eason Miller is also not on the guest list.

The siblings were involved in a monster fight over the fact that Miller hung out with his son and estranged baby mama.

Back in 2015, when he ran into his son at a grocery store, David was accused of violating his restraining order.

The said legal document was obtained by the baby mama who accused him of domestic violence.

But aside from the family drama, things are going great with Evans and Eason who traveled together to New York this weekend to pick the future bride a wedding gown.

‘She bought it from a boutique in New York. The dress is made of a thick lace material. It is white, full-length and fitted,’ one insider dished.

In addition, it looks like the MTV cameras were there which means the fans will be able to watch the fitting in a future Teen Mom episode.

Are you surprised these immediate relatives are going to be missing from the Teen Mom star’s wedding?