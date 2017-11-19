Jeffrey Tambor Leaves ‘Transparent’ Amid Van Barnes And Actress Trace Lysette’s Misconduct Claims

Another twist has taken place in Jeffrey Tambor’s sexual harassment scandal.

This afternoon, the critically-acclaimed actor announced that he is leaving Amazon’s hit show, Transparent, after his former assistant, Van Barnes, and actress Trace Lysette said he behaved inappropriately around them.

In a lengthy statement, Tambor revealed that he was honored to be part of the series which tackled many critical issues related to the LBGTQ community.

The 73-year-old actor also apologized for his past actions but added he did not plan to hurt anyone intentionally.

The actor explained: “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

He said in a statement to Deadline: “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Last week, Barnes accused Tambor of sexual misconduct, and he hit back with a fiery statement that read: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Days later, Lysette said while on the set of Transparent, her co-star, Tambor, made a series of disturbing remarks and eventually sexual harassed her.

Lysette, who is transgender, stated that after she emerged on set in a skimpy costume, Tambor told her: “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.”

Tambor also did the following, according to Lysette: “He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

Amazon has decided to open an investigation into the allegations.

Tambor did not comment on the claims made by Lysette.