Jeffrey Tambor Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations From Former Assistant At Amazon Studios

Amazon is currently kicking off an investigation of the Transparent star, Jeffrey Tambor, who was accused of sexual harassment from his former assistant, Van Barnes. The transgender woman said that he is guilty of “inappropriate behavior” in a Facebook post leading the organization to investigate those claims.

According to reports, the company began their probe earlier in the week. In a statement, Jeffrey said he is “aware that a disgruntled former assistant of mine” made a private post implying that he demonstrated an “improper manner.”

Jeffrey “adamantly and vehemently” rejects the accusations levied against him and stated he never engages in improper behavior toward anybody whom with he works.

Cross River NY A post shared by Jeffrey Tambor (@tamborjeffrey) on May 24, 2014 at 1:04pm PDT

He added that he is “appalled” by the “baseless allegation.” This isn’t the first time Amazon has dealt with claims of this type.

The producer for The Man In The High Castle, Isa Dick Hackett, claimed she had been harassed by the then-CEO of Amazon Studios Roy Price.

Not long after, he resigned after the company forced him to take a leave of absence. As you may know, Tambor is just one of the most recent Hollywood stars to be accused of harassment or misconduct.

The most recent scandal involves Kevin Spacey, Ed Westwick, and the explosive accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Since the media reported on all of the respective cases, Netflix fired Spacey, the Weinstein company dropped Harvey, and Ed Westwick is currently under investigation by the LAPD.

Since the allegations surfaced, nearly all of the men denied their accuser’s claims including Westwick who said he “doesn’t even know” the woman in question. Harvey, as well, rejected all of the allegations and stated the relationships he had with the women were all consensual.