Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Welcome Their New Baby Boy

Jeff Goldblum just introduced a baby into the world! The Thor: Ragnarok actor’s significant other, Emilie Livingston, announced via Instagram she had given birth very recently.

He said, “I can’t believe it’s been a week already!”

The baby’s name is River Joe Goldblum, and he was born on April 7th, of 2017. The mother of two children shared several pictures of her new family saying, “we couldn’t be happier.”

Emilie went on to say they are incredibly proud of their father for providing for them financially and emotionally. Goldblum hasn’t addressed his son’s birth on social media yet.

Livingston broke the news she was pregnant on Instagram in January. In 2015, Goldblum was on TBS’ Conan where he talked adoringly of his family.

He said, “she’s so wonderful. She’s so good.”

He gushed a little bit about his first “very good” baby. “I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him,” Goldblum, 64, raved. “I smell him. I kiss him. I talk to him. I make jokes with him. I sing to him.”

Goldblum said their firstborn was a very easy baby to raise. Their favorite time together is just before bedtime, when the family gets in the bathtub every night.

He said, “it was so cute,” referring to their nightly routine together.

Earlier in his life, Goldblum never considered having children, but he is in a different place now, when he met Livingston that all changed and he decided to have kids with his wife.

“I’m at a different place now,” he told Parade last year. “I was enthusiastic to marry her and try to have a baby.”

One of Jeff Goldblum’s roles was in the infamous adventure-apocalyptic film, Independence Day, starring Will Smith and Vivica A. Fox.