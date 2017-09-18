FREE NEWSLETTER
Politics

Jedediah Bila Exposes The Hillary Clinton Interview That Led To Her Firing – Check Out The Controversial Things She Said!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/18/2017
3
3.6K Views
1


jodediah bila hillary clintonSource: shemazing.com

Former co-host of The View, Jedediah Bila, took to social media to share a video of an interview she conducted with none other than former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Apparently, during the said interview, she asked a pretty controversial question that ultimately led to her doom.

According to a source on set, that was the question that got Bila fired.

In the video, the former The View conservative host asked Clinton about her race against Donald Trump.

More precisely, she was interested to know the Democratic candidate’s views on the rise of Islamic extremism as well as the rise of Obama Care – something that many supporters of the now president Trump disagree with.

The woman went on to openly reveal that most of her family members are dedicated Trump supporters and that she, personally was bothered by the Hillary Clinton’s tell-all, titled What Happened!

Despite the fact that the host is pretty known for her conservative views, her comment seemed to be too much for some execs.

‘Jed says she was hired to be a conservative voice on the panel, but whenever she speaks up, the execs go crazy. It is a liberal show, and the conservative always needs to back down if she wants to keep her job!’ the insider stated.

However, while ABC reps denied the speculations that Bila’s co-hosts contributed to her axing, another source claimed that Whoopi Goldberg hates the woman for her controversial stance on politics and social issues.

Post Views: 3,555

hillary clinton abc Jedediah Bila the view

3 Comments

mary j
09/19/2017 at 5:48 am
Reply

I am happy Jedi leaving the view. She talked over top of everyone. She was annoying on the View.


Maria A Crosbie
09/19/2017 at 5:18 am
Reply

wow what can i say i liked jedediah until she started sticking up for trump even after everything she heard about him. and the remarks she made about Hillary were very hurtful. and it’s time for jedediah bila to go. bye bye jedediah bila.


Dare
09/19/2017 at 5:07 am
Reply

I’d leave too if I had to appear with her idiotic cohosts


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *