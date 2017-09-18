Jedediah Bila Exposes The Hillary Clinton Interview That Led To Her Firing – Check Out The Controversial Things She Said!

Former co-host of The View, Jedediah Bila, took to social media to share a video of an interview she conducted with none other than former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Apparently, during the said interview, she asked a pretty controversial question that ultimately led to her doom.

According to a source on set, that was the question that got Bila fired.

In the video, the former The View conservative host asked Clinton about her race against Donald Trump.

More precisely, she was interested to know the Democratic candidate’s views on the rise of Islamic extremism as well as the rise of Obama Care – something that many supporters of the now president Trump disagree with.

The woman went on to openly reveal that most of her family members are dedicated Trump supporters and that she, personally was bothered by the Hillary Clinton’s tell-all, titled What Happened!

Despite the fact that the host is pretty known for her conservative views, her comment seemed to be too much for some execs.

‘Jed says she was hired to be a conservative voice on the panel, but whenever she speaks up, the execs go crazy. It is a liberal show, and the conservative always needs to back down if she wants to keep her job!’ the insider stated.

Advertisement

However, while ABC reps denied the speculations that Bila’s co-hosts contributed to her axing, another source claimed that Whoopi Goldberg hates the woman for her controversial stance on politics and social issues.