Jeannie Mai Is Not So Sure About Cardi B And Offset’s Engagement

Cardi B and Offset are enjoying life ever since their recent engagement, but not everyone thinks their impending marriage is a good idea. Many critics took to social media to talk about their relationship, specifically, their respective ages – 25 – and how likely it is to work out.

Many people think it’s not likely to work because they’re both at the top of their respective careers and young. After all, the standard saying is that a person is only as faithful as their alternatives present to them.

One of the latest women to discuss the probability of a functional relationship is Jeannie Mai from The Real. During the segment for “Girl Chat,” the panel of women shared their thoughts on the couple’s recent engagement.

As you may already know, Jeannie and her husband recently announced they would divorce for vague reasons. Because of that fact, Mai thinks the pair should maybe slow down a bit when it comes to tying the knot. Mai does have experience on the matter, so maybe she has a point.

Jeannie said on the show, “nobody feels like it’s a little fast?” According to Mai, a person is a different individual when in their 20’s, so perhaps they should hold off for a few more years.

However, Mai said she congratulates Cardi on her decision but hopes she “takes her time” and doesn’t “rush into anything.”

Additionally, she stated that neither party should hurry into a marriage, but should enjoy their engagement instead. Do you think the two rappers getting married is a good idea? Let us know in the comments section below.