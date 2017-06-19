Jealous T.I. Losing It Over Bernice Burgos Flirting With Chris Brown And Meek Mill As He Tries To Get Back With Tiny

Bernice Burgos is looking for a big fish after T.I. dumped her and reportedly grew closer to his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The model has been making moves on social media to get the attention of music stars like Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

The 37-year-old mother of two is screaming to the world that she loves their music hoping that they will understand that there is an opening with her.

She is in love with their new single, “Whatever You Want,” and cannot stop sharing videos of herself dancing to the track in barely-there outfits.

Airport flow ✈️😊 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

The two artists signaled that they got the message, but nothing came out of the flirting as yet. A member of Mr. Brown’s inner circle has shared a little view from the inside.

The individual stated: “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he is always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” video, and he has been low-key into her since then.”

Of course my jeans are from @fashionnova 😍 use my code 'Bernice' for 15% off on your entire purchase! A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

One person is not taking all of this lightly.

The “No Mediocre” singer is apparently jealous of what Burgos is doing. Although they are no longer together, T.I. remains a very territorial character.

A source has contacted a popular celebrity website and revealed: “T.I. loves playing the field but he is terrible when the shoes on the other foot. He gets insanely jealous with both [Tameka “Tiny” Harris] and Bernice.”

The insider added: “It is driving him crazy Bernice keeps flirting on social media with other guys including Chris. It is obvious she is trying to get under his skin, and she loves that it is working. But if T.I. isn’t going to man up and be with her, then she can do whatever she likes.”

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how T.I. can manage to keep a perfect balance between those two different women.