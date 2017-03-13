Jealous Pippa Middleton Disinvites Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Her Wedding?

Pippa, Kate Middleton’s sister, is determined to stop Prince Harry from bringing his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle to her wedding at any cost!

According to an insider close to the royal family, Pippa Middleton would hate to be outshined on the day of her own wedding with James Matthews.

The source also added that after realizing how the Suits actress simply grabbed the spotlight when she attended Harry’s friend’s wedding last week, Pippa decided that she would hate if the attention the Meghan-Harry couple receives would take the focus off of her too.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s PDA in Jamaica has made many headlines because of how in love the newest royal couple looked!

The insider explained that Kate Middleton’s sister noticed all of that!

“She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara.”

“The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan’s presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos.”

Furthermore, we have also learned that Pippa has imposed a rule that the wedding guests will only be allowed to bring a “plus one” if they are married or engaged.

Well, the wedding is set to take place in May, and a lot of things could happen by that time. Maybe Harry will ask Meghan to marry him soon enough.

However, whether Harry will hurry to pop the big question or not, insiders claim Pippa may be making an exception for Harry and Meghan considering how serious about each other they are. Ring or no ring, Markle is with one foot in the royal family already!

But the huge reaction she and Harry got while attending the Jamaican wedding may change Pippa’s mind, who is scared of being outshined by the American actress.

Reports say the big day will take place in a private church in Berkshire in England.