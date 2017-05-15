Jealous Of Scott Disick’s Spin-Off! Kourtney Is The Only Kardashian-Jenner Without A Backup Project Amid KUWK Ratings Drop!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is going downhill lately with ratings dropping more and more each week. However, reports say that momager Kris Jenner has a backup plan for virtually every member of her famous family – except for Kourtney!

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, “Kris has been working super had to make sure that all of her kids are set up with something extra in case KUWTK is canceled.”

As fans may already be aware, Kim Kardashian is set to start her own spin-off show called Glam Masters.

Khloe is also currently working on the second season of her show, Revenge Body.

Rob and Blac Chyna’s next season has been approved despite the fact that the couple is pretty much over.

Kylie Jenner’s show is also set to premiere very soon and the other Jenner sister, Kendall has her modeling career as a backup.

Kris Jenner has invested a lot of time into making sure everyone is set in the eventuality KUWK gets canceled “But Kourtney still has nothing!”

But what makes the situation even worse for Kourtney is the fact that even her baby daddy, Scott Disick is currently working on a major project and Kris Jenner was the one who helped him get it.

Rumors say that Disick’s upcoming show is going to be similar to the famous HGTV show, Flip or Flop.

Kourtney is the only one who has nothing except for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and although she really wants to get her own show too, it’s difficult because she is so focused on parenting her three children.

Do you believe that Kourtney should get a spin-off as well?