Jealous Kim Kardashian Tries To Steal Beyonce’s Twins Thunder With Own Addition To The Family!

Kim Kardashian just cannot stand when Beyonce is in the center of attention instead of her! Just a couple of hours after it was confirmed Bey had welcomed her twins, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she has expanded her family with twins of her own. Of course, we don’t mean kids.

The reality TV star took to social media to reveal that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian welcomed two new additions to the family.

‘Sister puppies for North and P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?’ posted Kim, trying to steal Beyonce’s thunder as she’s done many times before.

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

It’s really no surprise that Kim has been feeling ignored this week as rumors and speculations about Beyonce’s well-awaited delivery have been going around.

According to early reports, Beyonce checked into a hospital on Monday morning, getting ready to give birth to her babies with husband Jay Z.

Despite their efforts to keep it all a secret, publications still managed to find out the Queen was ready to give life to two new souls.

On Saturday night when the speculations were finally confirmed, Kim Kardashian decided to try and overshadow the news with her own announcement about the cute puppies.

As fans may already be aware, Beyonce and Kim K have been at odds for a while now, and a source close to the famous women revealed their conflict became even bigger after the singer announced her pregnancy back in February.

The insider revealed that Kim also decided she wanted twins via surrogacy so she can outdo her rival.

Advertisement

Do you believe Kim Kardashian tried to distract people from Beyonce’s delivery with her pet announcement or was it just a coincidence?