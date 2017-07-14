FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Jealous’ Kelly Ripa Planning Revenge After Megyn Kelly Used ‘Live’ to Land Her Own Morning Show

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/14/2017
'Jealous' Kelly Ripa Planning Revenge After A Certain Blonde Reporter Used 'Live' to Land Her Own Morning ShowSource: Today

Kelly Ripa is about to settle a score with Megyn Kelly. Ripa is allegedly planning a little revenge after Kelly used a guest appearance on her show to land a new gig on NBC. How will Ripa get Kelly back?

Kelly appeared as a guest co-host on Live! right after Donald Trump won the general election. The episode drew big ratings and Kelly used the stats to negotiate a new show with NBC. The only problem is that Kelly’s show was placed in the same time slot as Ripa’s daytime talk show. Once Ripa heard the news, sources claim that she started plotting her revenge.

“Kelly’s prepared to tell her audience that Megyn has resorted to plastic surgery, wigs and even Spanx to make herself look like something she’s not for the camera!” the insider shared.

Ripa, of course, has a history of dealing with betrayals from co-hosts. She was blindsided when Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan left the series for other projects. She now feels as though Kelly is doing the same, and it stings even more because she considered the former Fox News anchor a good friend.

Kelly’s new show will premiere in September on NBC. Filming will take place in front of a live audience and the series will start right after NBC’s long running show, Today. In addition to her new job, Kelly has taken charge of a Sunday night series, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa is also dealing with some trouble of her own. Ratings are starting to drop on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly had hoped that bringing on Ryan Seacrest would boost ratings and satisfy the network, but executives are now starting to question Ripa’s co-host. Will this spell the end of Ripa and Seacrest?

“It seems Ryan has lost his Midas touch,” a source stated. “The decision to add Ryan was supposed to be a slam dunk, but he’s just not registering with viewers for some reason.”

Despite Seacrest’s star power, he hasn’t been able to draw the same crowd as Strahan. In fact, Live has experienced a thirty percent drop from last year. With Ripa now competing against Kelly on NBC, those ratings might get even worse.

Of course, Seacrest has only been a part of the show for a few months now and there is still time to turn things around. Between Ripa’s feud with Kelly and worried network executives, things better start changing soon.

Jeff
07/15/2017 at 10:36 am
Kelly Ripa is annoying, her show sucks, and she needs to just leave…


