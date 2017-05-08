Jealous And Vengeful Scott Disick Caught With 19-Year-Old Model Following Kourtney’s Outing With Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick cannot bear the fact that Kourtney Kardashian has a new boy toy! This is why the man made sure he also has some arm candy to show off.

Advertisement

The reality TV star was recently spotted in Nobu alongside 19-year-old British model Ella Ross, just days after his baby mama was photographed with her own model, Younes Bendjima.

According to sources close to the Kardashian family, the fact that Kourtney is dating again made Scott extremely jealous.

Not to mention Bendjima is very handsome and 15 years younger than the cougar Kardashian.

However, “Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” the insider explained.

“She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”

The source went on to state that Kourtney has all the right to see whoever she wants as she is a single woman.

In addition, the young man is fun to be around and everyone likes him. “It’s very innocent,” claimed the source.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly know, this is not the first time Kourtney goes for a younger man.

She was spotted multiple times getting cozy with the 23-year-old star, Justin Bieber.

Despite that, Scott was still very much hurt by her new conquest.

Disick and Kourtney have had been together on and off for 10 years and they officially broke up back in 2015 after his affair was exposed.

Since then, the parents of three have tried to fix their relationship a few times but they always end up fighting.

They share Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 but it looks like they cannot stay together, not even for the sake of their kids.

Advertisement

After many failed romantic getaways, Scott and Kourtney may finally be moving on.