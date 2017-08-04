Jazz Jennings Fires Back At Derick Dillard Following His Transphobic Posts

The 16-year-old star of I Am Jazz is not going to take the bullying! A couple of days ago, Derick Dillard went out of his way to publicly attack fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings for being transgender. Now, the teen is fighting back!

In a promotional tweet for the TLC series, the man slammed Jazz by saying: ‘What an oxymoron. A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it is ordained by God.’

As expected, the reality TV star received backlash for his offensive tweet.

After many users had roasted the adult man for his ignorant views but also for basically bullying a teenage girl, the man made an even bigger mistake in a second post.

In a failed attempt to backtrack on his words, Dillard ended up calling Jazz a ‘him.’

‘I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have an issue with the words and definitions being propagated,’ he tweeted.

The brave young transgender icon took to social media soon after to comment on the hateful words.

‘Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different,’ she simply stated.

In addition, TLC also released an official statement, assuring viewers that Derick Dillard’s personal views do not reflect the network’s.

As fans certainly already know, I Am Jazz follows the life of the 16-year-old Jazz Jennings who transitioned from a male to a female at the age of only 4.

On the current season, she has been consulting with doctors regarding gender reassignment surgery.

The Duggar family has always been outspoken about their anti-transgender beliefs.

Dillard’s mother-in-law Michelle encouraged Arkansas residents to vote against an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect transgender rights back in 2014.

What do you think of Jazz’s reaction to the shade Jill Duggar’s husband threw at her? Should she have been more aggressive or was her calm response the perfect blow against Dillard?