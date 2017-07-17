FREE NEWSLETTER
Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 Hit’s No. 1 Making It His Fourteenth Consecutive Number 1 Record

Todd Malm Posted On 07/17/2017
Jay-ZSource: LosAngelesTimes.com

Rap legend Jay-Z just extended his record as the solo artist with the most number-one albums in the United States, after a one-week delay due to his streaming service, Tidal, which declined to hand over the ability to distribute his record across other platforms.

Unfortunately for DJ Khaled, 4:44 went to the top of the Billboard album sales chart for the week and bumped his new record out of the top position.

This makes Jay-Z  the solo artist with the most number one albums since the chart’s inception in 1956.

As for who takes the follow-up spots, Springsteen and Barbra Streisand are tied at second place with 11 albums.

Among all artists, Jay is only behind the Beatles who have a whopping 19 number one albums in the United States.

And the most unusual part of Jay’s new record is that it hit number 1 after one week, partly because of his decision to release it primarily on his streaming service.

However, since then, Jay has released it on CD and Itunes.

💿 #444 Album Certified #Platinum. #RIAA #Jayz #Beyoncé #BlueIvy

A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzfanspot) on

As for Tidal, Jay’s new streaming service, the rapper is currently trying to out-compete Spotify as the biggest supplier of streamed music.

Tidal is the first ever streaming-company to be owned primarily by artists and entrepreneurs who have a stake in the direction of the corporation.

Not only did the new record hit the top of the charts, but it has also gained positive reviews from critics and has been praised for its introspective analysis. The rapper also apologizes to his wife, Beyoncé, for his infidelity and references his newborn twins, other artists, and celebrities, as well as his mother who recently came out as a lesbian.

