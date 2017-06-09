FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres jay-z bernice burgos selena gomez t.i. kendall jenner chris brown jerry seinfeld angelina jolie kourtney kardashian lisa marie presley Estelita Quintero tameka cottle Jacqueline Laurita blac chyna tamar braxton Gabourey Sidibe portia de rossi khloe kardashian kim kardashian Brandi Glanville
Home » Entertainment

Jay Z’s Mysterious ‘4:44’ Project Is Finally Unveiled – Check Out The Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/09/2017
0
0


Jay Z's Mysterious '444' Project Is Finally Unveiled - Check Out The Video!Source: fuse.tv

We can say that the cat is out of the bag. After several days of social media playing the guessing game and Jay Z fans producing all kinds of theories about what the mysterious 4:44 advertisement could mean the secret is not a secret anymore.

During the broadcast of Game 3 on the NBS Finals, there was an unexpected commercial that aired revealing that 4:44 is actually not an upcoming Jay Z album.

Contrary on what his fans were expecting 4:44 is something else, but it’s still up for interpretation.

What is certain, on the other hand, is the fact that the commercial starts with some major award-winning talent, including the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, and also the Emmy nominee, Danny Glover.

This commercial is also promoting a partnership between Jay Z’s streaming device, Tidal, and Sprint.

You can take a look at this incredibly discussed video below:

According to Sprint CEO, Marcelo Claure, the service is going to bring pretty soon some exclusive content to the Tidal customers, and this may include the controversial 4:44.

Last Thursday morning, Sprint News’ Twitter account followed up saying that the service’s customers would be granted a complementary six-month Tidal trial.

Additionally, starting today, both new and existing customers will be able to get six months of Tidal, and this will be absolutely free.

‘More than two-thirds of mobile subscribers stream music an average of 45 minutes per day, making our partnership with Tidal a natural fit for Sprint and our commitment to offering innovative, affordable and worry-free service,’ stated Claure.

Even if all this information has been released in relation to 4:44, until now Jay Z fans are still left in the dark regarding the subject. They still have no idea whether the rapper is directly

They still have no idea whether the rapper is directly involved in this project or not.

Advertisement

Only time will tell us as to how it all connects and if Jay Z is involved somehow in this. It’s pretty interesting that so many resources have been used for the promotion of the elusive venture, so something big must definitely be going on. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly.

Post Views: 0

Read more about jay-z Lupita Nyong'o Mahershala Ali Danny Glover

Advertisement

You may also like
Is Jay-Z About To Drop A New Record? Check Out The Clues Here!
06/06/2017
Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o Are Starring In A Heist Movie Together
05/23/2017
Amber Rose Comes For Beyonce And Jay Z, Says She Is ‘Becky With The Short Hair’ – Did The Rapper Cheat With Activist?
05/18/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *