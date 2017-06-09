Jay Z’s Mysterious ‘4:44’ Project Is Finally Unveiled – Check Out The Video!

We can say that the cat is out of the bag. After several days of social media playing the guessing game and Jay Z fans producing all kinds of theories about what the mysterious 4:44 advertisement could mean the secret is not a secret anymore.

During the broadcast of Game 3 on the NBS Finals, there was an unexpected commercial that aired revealing that 4:44 is actually not an upcoming Jay Z album.

Contrary on what his fans were expecting 4:44 is something else, but it’s still up for interpretation.

What is certain, on the other hand, is the fact that the commercial starts with some major award-winning talent, including the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, and also the Emmy nominee, Danny Glover.

This commercial is also promoting a partnership between Jay Z’s streaming device, Tidal, and Sprint.

You can take a look at this incredibly discussed video below:

Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi – more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

According to Sprint CEO, Marcelo Claure, the service is going to bring pretty soon some exclusive content to the Tidal customers, and this may include the controversial 4:44.

Last Thursday morning, Sprint News’ Twitter account followed up saying that the service’s customers would be granted a complementary six-month Tidal trial.

Additionally, starting today, both new and existing customers will be able to get six months of Tidal, and this will be absolutely free.

‘More than two-thirds of mobile subscribers stream music an average of 45 minutes per day, making our partnership with Tidal a natural fit for Sprint and our commitment to offering innovative, affordable and worry-free service,’ stated Claure.

Even if all this information has been released in relation to 4:44, until now Jay Z fans are still left in the dark regarding the subject. They still have no idea whether the rapper is directly

They still have no idea whether the rapper is directly involved in this project or not.

Only time will tell us as to how it all connects and if Jay Z is involved somehow in this. It’s pretty interesting that so many resources have been used for the promotion of the elusive venture, so something big must definitely be going on. We’ll just have to wait and see what exactly.