Jay Z’s Alleged 23 Years Old Secret Son “Devastated” Over Beyonce’s Pregnancy!

While Jay Z and Beyonce are basking in their baby joy, reports say that the man who claims is the rapper’s secret love child is allegedly “devastated” over the pregnancy news.

Advertisement

Rymir Satterthwaite continues to claim that he is also Jay Z’s son and he is determined to prove it once and for all. Now, sources say the man was rocked to his core upon hearing the news that his alleged father is expecting two more babies.

“Rymir is absolutely devastated by the fact that Jay Z is boasting about Beyonce becoming pregnant with twins, because he thinks Jay Z won’t even take care of the child that he already has!”

“It’s just sad at this point. Rymir is not going to be put off by Jay Z anymore and he will continue to fight until justice is served. Rymir really would love to meet his siblings one day when it is proven that Jay Z, is, in fact, his dad!”

According to court documents, Jay Z has been trying to avoid taking a paternity test that would answer once and for all the question of whether or not her is the father of 23 years old Rymir.

The young man’s mother, Wanda Satterthwaites – along with Rymir’s godmother, Lillie Collie – do not stand alone in their battle. The case, which is headed to Federal Court, is now championed by the Family Civil Liberties Union (FCLU), as well as a slew of other nationwide advocacy groups.

FCLU President, Gregory Roberts stated that the case is very simple and it would be solved immediately if only the rapper agreed to do a DNA test.

“Congratulation to Shawn Carter (AKA Jay Z) and Beyonce with the announcement of future additions to their family.”

Advertisement

“To usher in their new twins, it would be wonderful if Mr. Carter would close lose ends and subject to a paternity test to either clear the confusion, or welcome another member of his family into the fold. Thankfully, with today’s genetic advancements, Mr. Carter could easily and efficiently clear his name and rest easily knowing that he has not forgotten a loved one by mistake.”