Jay Z To Produce A Movie About Trayvon Martin’s Tragic Death

Famous rapper Jay Z has decided to start a film project in order to tell the story of Trayvon Martin in Hollywood style!

Trayvon Martin was a teenager that fell victim to a hate crime in 2012. The black young man was shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The case is one of the first tragedies that inspired the famous #BlackLivesMatter movement and Jay Z decided to pay homage to the boy’s name.

According to different reports, the rapper teamed up with film studio Weinstein Company, in order to obtain the rights to two books written about Martin – Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.

The film studio and the rapper intend to adapt the two books into one full-length movie and one docuseries.

Like it has happened many times before and after him, the 17-year-old boy was just walking through his own neighborhood unarmed when he got run down by Zimmerman who thought he was suspicious. The man who eventually killed the teenager was acquitted in court, sparking national outrage.

Published by lawyer Lisa Bloom in 2014, Suspicion Nation explores Zimmerman’s trial.

The other book Rest in Power, written by Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, and father, Tracy Martin was published this year, in January. The book is an emotional account of the young boy’s short life and his parent’s struggle to deal with his death.

This is not the first time the rapper has collaborated with the same film company to bring the subject of criminal justice on the small screen.

They also produced Time: The Kalief Browder Story, a six-part docuseries about Kalief Browder, a black teen who was unfairly held in New York’s Rikers Island jail for no less than three years without being given the right to a fair trial.