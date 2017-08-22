Jay-Z Talks About Current Relationship With Kanye West: ‘He Knows He Crossed the Line’

It seems like Kanye West is still stepping on thin ice with Jay-Z! They used to be like brothers before Kanye started running his mouth about Beyonce during his Saint Pablo Tour and he went too far.

This is what Jay-Z said about Kanye according to the latest interview that he had on the Rap Radar podcast.

‘Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times,’ Jay-Z stated this week.

He even made a song called Big Brother. ‘We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.’

Fans thought Jay-Z might have put their beef behind him by talking about Kanye on his new album 4:44, but it looks like he’s not ready to let it go just yet, unfortunately.

‘You know it’s a problem because he and I would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues,’ Jay-Z shared.

‘And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. Because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.’

On the other hand, Kanye’s health problems are troubling his wife, Kim Kardashian.

She has been begging her husband to let it all go, because she is afraid that all this diss coming from Jay-Z may affect once again Kanye’s health. We hope that the two of them will somehow be able to sort thing out for the sake of both families.