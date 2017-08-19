JAY-Z Slams Kanye West, Says He Was Hurt By His Frienemy’s Concert Rant Last Year

Jay Z has decided to shoot back at his former pal turned enemy Kanye West following the odd remarks Kim Kardashian’s husband made about him and Beyonce last year. While the rapper was talking about his song Kill Jay Z, he mentioned that he ‘got hurt’ because Kanye was talking about him on stage.

Of course, fans know what Jay made reference to – it was about Kanye’s meltdown during his concert in Sacramento back in November.

Jay Z went on to reveal that what affected him the most was the fact that he brought his family into it.

If Kanye had a problem with him personally, he should have attacked him only.

Jay Z also said that Kanye knows he made a mistake and that is why such a long time has passed without them solving their issues.

Usually, after arguments, the rapper pair would make up quickly.

During the interview, Jay Z wanted to show everybody that he is actually outraged by everything his fellow rapper ranted about on stage.

As for his single that is believed to throw shade at Kanye, Jay Z said it’s not actually a diss and that he is just talking to himself on the track.

‘I am not talking about Kanye when I say, ‘You dropped out of school, you lost your principles,’ I am talking about me!’ the man clarified.

The bad blood between the two rappers runs deep nevertheless.

Kanye even cut ties with Jay Z’s streaming company – Tidal as a result of their never-ending feud.

After the star’s stage breakdown last year, Kanye was taken to the hospital where he stayed for about a week.

According to sources, the two rappers’ wives have also been involved in the feud.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian is really jealous of Beyonce and struggles to be in the spotlight more than the famous singer.

Do you think Jay Z and Kanye West along with their significant others will ever make peace?