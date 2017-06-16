Jay Z Skips Hall Of Fame Induction; Has Beyonce Given Birth?

Have the twins already arrived? Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles was spotted at the hospital where Beyonce is rumored to be giving birth. More than this, Jay Z was absent from his big hall of fame ceremony which has led fans to believe that the Carter twins are here!

Beyonce likes to announce things on her own time. The superstar could have already given birth.

Jay Z skipped the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York on June 15, and this is quite a big deal considering the fact that the Grammy winner was supposed to accept the honor of being the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall.

While Jay was making history in NYC, he was seen at a Los Angeles hospital with his daughter Blue Ivy.

He ended up thanking his fans on Twitter and his award was picked up on his behalf by a friend who passed the rapper’s apologies to the crowd.

Jay Z was also seen leaving his mansion in a hurry on June 13 as the hospital where the twins were rumored to be delivered was filled up with Beyonce’s security team.

June 13 was also Beyonce’s alleged due date, so all these reasons have us wondering.

Beyonce’s younger sister, Solange Knowles, was spotted at that same LS hospital according to some reports from June 15. This is why we believe that she already gave birth.

Even Beyonce’s hairstylist, Chuck Amos, posted a cryptic Instagram post telling Beyonce to hang in there.

Anyway, we can’t wait for some official news to come, and hopefully, this will happen soon.

The twin’s sexes haven’t been revealed yet, and fans went all wild when former President Barack Obama said a few words about Jay on the rapper’s special day of induction in a video that he made for his induction ceremony.

‘Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up’.

Could all this mean that Beyonce is expecting girls? There are so many unanswered questions, and we can’t wait to find everything out. Stay tuned, as we will let you know as soon as we learn something new.