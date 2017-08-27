Jay-Z Reaches ‘Final Straw’ in Kanye West Feud

Jay-Z confirmed that Kanye’s concert rant from last year sparked their feud. Jay-Z seemingly has no intentions to end his ongoing feud with Kanye West.

The rapper has absolutely no plans to patch things up with Kanye after he recently opened up about the infamous falling out.

daddy daughter studio flow A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on Aug 8, 2014 at 4:29am PDT

A source close to Jay-Z told In Touch that he meant every word he told Rap Radar podcast about his feud with Kanye.

‘Jay knows that his comments will only make things worse, but he doesn’t care,’ the source says, ‘Talking about his family is the final straw. Jay’s done with Kanye.’

The Kill Jay-Z rapper told Rap Radar, ‘It’s not even about Kanye, it really isn’t. His name is there, just because it’s just the truth of what happened. But the whole point is ‘You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage.’ But what really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.’

He then added, ‘Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We have gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.’

Kanye previously dissed Beyonce during his concert in Sacramento.

‘Beyonce, I was hurt cause I heard that you told me you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,” he said before slamming the mother-of-three for being fake.

He continued saying that, ‘We are all equal. But sometimes, we are playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are just to win. F**k winning! F**k looking cool! F**k looking cool! F**k being cool! F**k all that!’