Jay Z Raps About Unborn Twins In New Song

The Grammy Awards were a huge success in 2017 as well and many stars had amazing performances.

Advertisement

While many though it was a good opportunity to showcase more of their art, Jay Z though it was also a good time for him to brag about the twins he and Beyonce are expecting. What a proud father!

We already know that Beyonce’s pregnancy has broken the internet, her pregnancy announcement photo being the current most like Instagram post ever! Now, the happy couple are doing their best to further milk the attention they’re getting because of the miracle babies.

After the Grammys Jay Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled released a new track and the rapper dropped a hint about his twins along with his wife. The lyrics of the track only confirmed what we already knew – they’re having a boy and a girl!

“One ain’t enough, I need two….ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes’/the European trucks for the twin babies,” Jay Z’s verse in “Shining” began.

“Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool/send him to school in all my jewels,” he continued. “I want a boy and girl, I fight for truth/whatever God give me, I’m cool.”

According to past reports, Beyonce and Jay Z have actually planned for it to be twins and of both genders.

“Beyoncé and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo,” a source close the couple revealed.

Aside from the source, Beyonce’s father also had a slip of the tongue and he confirmed: “Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters. She is so excited!”

It was no surprise but thank you for reminding us!

Advertisement

Congrats!