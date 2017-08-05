Jay Z Pays An Unexpected Tribute To TV Show ‘Friends’ In New Music Video – Meet The New Cast!

We never knew Jay Z was one of the many Friends fans! Regardless, it is undeniable that the artist’s newest music video is an homage to the beloved sitcom. There is a six minutes long visual which shows the well-known characters played by stars such as Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and Lil Rel Howery.

Rae stars as Rachel, Haddish plays none other than Phoebe and Howery is the perfect new Joey.

Chandler is played by Lakeith Stanfield, Jerrod Carmichael stars as Ross and Tessa Thompson plays Monica.

In addition to the new cast exclusively chosen to embody the iconic roles, Hannibal Buress also shows up as himself.

I directed a music video for Jay-Z. It's called Moonlight. Available on Tidal now and everywhere in a week. pic.twitter.com/UkLfo7g2f2 — Alan Yang (@AlanMYang) August 4, 2017

The music video was directed by Master of None’s Alan Yang.

The video is just like an episode of Friends, and it feels like we have entered a parallel universe in which the Friends characters are played by different actors.

Everything is a perfect replica of the TV series – from the intro to Monica’s iconic apartment.

But then, all of a sudden, Ross begins to question his role and an audio cut from this year’s Best Picture snafu at the Oscars starts playing.

Weird, right? But also so intriguing!

Are you guys excited to watch the entire video once it comes out? What do you think of the Friends-inspired concept for Jay Z’s music – does it fit his image?