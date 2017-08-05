FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
r. kelly Christina Perri jay-z blake shelton bernice burgos chester bennington the weeknd justin bieber drake kanye west joe jackson Anderson East kim kardashian beyonce nicki minaj marc anthony Chris Cornell britney spears Vic Mensa shakira meek mill paris jackson simon cowell
Home » Music

Jay Z Pays An Unexpected Tribute To TV Show ‘Friends’ In New Music Video – Meet The New Cast!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/05/2017
0
78 Views
0


jay z friends tributeSource: eonline.com

We never knew Jay Z was one of the many Friends fans! Regardless, it is undeniable that the artist’s newest music video is an homage to the beloved sitcom. There is a six minutes long visual which shows the well-known characters played by stars such as Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and Lil Rel Howery.

Rae stars as Rachel, Haddish plays none other than Phoebe and Howery is the perfect new Joey.

Chandler is played by Lakeith Stanfield, Jerrod Carmichael stars as Ross and Tessa Thompson plays Monica.

In addition to the new cast exclusively chosen to embody the iconic roles, Hannibal Buress also shows up as himself.

The music video was directed by Master of None’s Alan Yang.

The video is just like an episode of Friends, and it feels like we have entered a parallel universe in which the Friends characters are played by different actors.

Everything is a perfect replica of the TV series – from the intro to Monica’s iconic apartment.

But then, all of a sudden, Ross begins to question his role and an audio cut from this year’s Best Picture snafu at the Oscars starts playing.

Weird, right? But also so intriguing!

Advertisement

Are you guys excited to watch the entire video once it comes out? What do you think of the Friends-inspired concept for Jay Z’s music – does it fit his image?

Post Views: 78

Read more about jay-z friends

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyonce Drinks Wine With Jay-Z In Draw-Dropping Photos She Posted On Social Media
08/04/2017
Beyonce And Jay-Z Celebrate Twins – Sir & Rumi Carter – First Major Milestone With Romantic Dinner At Sushi Park
08/03/2017
Beyonce And Jay-Z Asked Barack Obama To Help Them Protect Twins – Sir & Rumi
08/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *