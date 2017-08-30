Jay-Z Once Offered A Place To Stay To Amy Winehouse!

Jay-Z felt that something was a little off when it came to the state of legendary singer, Amy Winehouse, who passed away at the young age of 27. During an interview on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast, the 4:44 rapper announced he once met the star at the Spotted Pig after a performance.

He claimed, “I was like, ‘You don’t even stutter. Why are you doing that? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Stay with us.’ The first time we hung out, I told her, ‘Stay with us.’”

According to the Big Pimpin’ rapper, Amy revealed people close to her wanted her to go into rehab but Winehouse didn’t want to.

At this point in her career, she was drinking an uncontrollable amount of alcohol.

And that is what finished her off, sadly.

💓💓💓💓 A post shared by Amy Winehouse (@amywinehousethebest) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Jay claimed she had to go if her doctors were ordering her to clean up.

If a doctor tells a person they need rehabilitation, it’s probably the case that they do!

As CI readers know, Amy was troubled and was struggling with addiction for a long time.

Unfortunately, she was found dead when she was 27-years-old on the 23rd of July, 2011.

According to the coroner report, when she was found, she had a toxic amount of alcohol in her system.

In a stunning act of honesty and compassion, Beyoncé’s husband stated mental health is a serious issue, and people need to seek out help when they’re in trouble.

As everyone knows, we lost several prolific artists this year to mental health problems including Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington.

Advertisement

The rapper claimed people don’t want to talk about it because it’s not “cool.” Jay has a point because for years mental health stigma has been the norm. Often, people who struggle with problems are shunned by others in the community, as they consider it to be a personality defect.