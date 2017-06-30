Jay-Z Just Dropped His Highly Anticipated Album 4:44

Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, is finally here! The 13th solo studio album from the Grammy Award winner was just released and is filled with all kinds of references and allusions to the people in his life, including Beyonce and their twins.

The album was exclusively released through Jay-Z’s live streaming company called Tidal, which functions similiarly to Spotify.

Tidal is the first streaming service that is owned by artists, including Arcade Fire, Chris Martin, Rihanna, and Jay-Z himself.

They have a partnership with the telecommunications company, Sprint, which is an internet services provider.

Jay-Z is a man who has his hand in many pies, and this brand new album is just one of the ways he is making cash.

It also marks the first new music from the rapper ever since he dropped Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013.

He released the song, “Holy Grail,” with Justin Timberlake and the chart-topping track earned them the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy Award the following year.

The album went on to be certified double-platinum by the RIAA not long after its release, so 4:44 has a lot of expectations to live up to.

Fans might remember that Jay was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame earlier in the month.

Not only that, but Beyonce and Jay-Z just welcomed their twin babies into the world, so right now, things are going amazingly for the family.

However, it hasn’t all been good news!

Advertisement

The new album is making headlines for salacious details of infidelity within Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship. Jay’s new album is already creating rumors and gossip which is clearly a part of its marketing genius, and actors and celebrities are responding to the name drops. Will the album go on to match the success of its predecessor? We only have to wait and see to find out!