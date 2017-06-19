FREE NEWSLETTER
Jay Z Gives Fans A Tease Regarding His Upcoming Album!

Andy Cooper Posted On 06/19/2017
Jay ZSource: The Verge

Jay Z is ready to release his new album! Sunday night, Sprint released a teaser for the rapper’s next project, 4:44, containing a fragment from a new song titled “Adnis.”

The footage starts with Mahershala Ali as a boxer and Danny Glover as a trainer as we can hear the 47-year-old star rapping ‘Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on a paper that I never read / Proses never penned / They stayed in my head.’ Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is also expected to start on 4:44!

The project marks its debut on June 30 via Sprint and TIDAL and is widely supposed to be a visual album, rated NC-17. Looking forward to check it out!

After his wife Beyonce has made him the proud dad of long awaited twins, Jay Z is set to, again, become ‘the father’ of rap music with this new material.

His last studio album, Magna Carta…Holy Grail, was released on July 10, 2013 and also had a gig with a telecommunications service giant – with Samsung subscribers early access to the album on July 8, four days before the general public.

On Sunday, Marcelo Claure, Sprint’s president and CEO, looked very content and said that the rapper represents a global icon and the company is giving its customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience Jay Z’s new album.

Claure added that existing Sprint customers and people who switch to their service will also receive access to a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, besides having exclusiveness in listening to 4:44 before everyone else.

To increase the publicity, billboards with the message “4:44” started appearing in New York City.  But a singer, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the first rapper to achieve the honor, doesn’t not even need any more publicity to sell the album!

