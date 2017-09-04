Jay-Z Gives A Sweet Birthday Shout-Out To His Wife Beyonce During Made In America Fest

Jay-Z got the whole crowd to serenade his stunning wife Beyonce by singing ‘Happy Birthday.’ It was amazing from his part!

Beyonce Knowles can add ‘He is the sweetest husband in the world’ to her ‘Reason I Love My Husband’ list after seeing what her husband Jay-Z has just done during Budweiser’s Made in America Festival.

#PressPlay: The crowd helps #JayZ sing happy birthday to #Beyonce at the #MadeInAmericaFestival #IssaHoliday via: @jxcyre A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Beyonce turns 36 today, and her husband gave a seriously sweet birthday shout-out to her while he was on stage during his headlining set on Sunday night, September 3.

During his performance in Philly, Jay-Z sent the festival goers into a real frenzy when he called his wife Beyonce who was also joined by their daughter named Blue Ivy in the audience.

According to an insider, the Empire State of Mind rapper gave a big shout-out to the Formation singer while he was on stage.

‘Shout out to Beyonce. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,’ said the father of three, who later got the whole crowd to serenade his stunning wife by singing ‘Happy Birthday.’

The eyewitness says that Beyonce and her daughter were dancing around with big smiles as they listened to Jay-Z perform.

There’sanother source who was there that day and stated that Beyonce and Jaz-Z also watched 21 Savage play.

The insider also said that the two singers were really close to each other and they looked like an adorable couple.

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Both of them were seen smiling during the set and Jay-Z was also greeting other artists, giving them fist-pounds throughout Savage’s performance.

The twins were not seen around, but they were seen on Saturday with their parents. Beyonce and Jay-Z bundled up their twins and hung out with them in the private area. Ivy the big sister also joined them, and she watched the performance.

The pair watched Cardi B perform on stage as well, and later Beyonce hung out with her. The source said that Beyonce and Jay-Z looked like were having the best time ever despite the rain. They also danced together and looked very happy.