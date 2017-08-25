JAY-Z Explains Why He And Beyonce Named Their Twins Sir And Rumi

There is really no shortage of interesting and peculiar celebrity baby names. Whether it’s Apple or Dusty, celebrities have a real knack at thinking outside the box when it comes to what they name their children. Superstar couple JAY-Z and Beyonce were no different when they welcomed twins into the world earlier this summer.

JAY-Z explained while visiting a podcast called Rap Radar, where the names Sir and Rumi came from. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” the rapper relayed.

He went on to explain the simple, yet commanding choice for their son, “and then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

The two are no strangers to being criticized and questioned based on the child names they choose. First born, Blue Ivy was written about for weeks after her name was revealed.

But that doesn’t seem to matter or phase the Carters as they continue to focus on their high profile careers and private personal lives as best they can.

JAY-Z also talked about his upcoming tour and scheduling it around the twins’ birth so he would have enough one on one time with the newest additions to the family.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months… to just really bond and see their fingers and shit like that,” he said.

“They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like [I needed] a space where I’m not doing nothing, I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

His latest album titled 4:44 chronicles his redemption and coming to terms with the mistakes he’s made in his life and in his marriage. Famously, Beyonce’s last album Lemonade cataloged her grappling with heartbreak and the grievances of infidelity during what is speculated as a tough time in their marriage.

JAY-Z’s album seems to be an apt response to that. If their recent date night photos are any indication, they have put the past behind them and intend to move forward happily with their little family.