Jay-Z Disses Halle Berry’s Cheating Ex-Husband Eric Benet, He Fires Back In The Best Way!

Although Eric Benet was not happy, reports say Halle was a total fan of the diss track! By now, most people are well aware that Jay Z’s newest album 4:44 has been causing waves of controversy because of its cutting lyrics and name dropping.

Not only did the rapper open up about his family’s problems and scandals in the past, such as the infamous elevator incident with Solange, but he also called out his former friend Kanye West.

But now, Halle Berry’s former husband Eric Benet has shot back after the famous rapper dissed him in one of his songs.

On album opener, Kill Jay-Z, Beyonce’s hubby made jokes about Eric’s past indiscretions.

Benet and Berry were famously married for a short period of time.

In 2005, amid cheating rumors, the pair went their separate ways.

On the new track, Jay Z addresses himself saying: ‘You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say.’

But Eric fired back on social media.

‘Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now.’

After his split from Halle Berry, Eric checked into a sex addiction rehab center, and in 2011 he married Manuela Testolini with whom he has two children.

According to a source, Halle Berry is a big fan of Jay Z’s diss track.

‘Halle absolutely loves Jay’s track and thinks it is hilarious he cracked on Eric about his cheating. Jay is totally right, Eric’s cheating ruined their marriage, and it really hurt Halle. Halle is not one to forget people who screw her over too easily, so it definitely gave her a giggle.’