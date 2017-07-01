Jay-Z Calls Out Kanye West On His Very Personal New Album

Reports say that Jay Z, on his new album 4:44, has called out Kanye West! The already controversial album features a song called ‘Kill Jay Z’ the lyrics of which say: You gave him 20 million without thinkin.

It has been speculated that the rapper referred to the alleged loan he gave Kanye when he had financial problems.

As fans may already be aware, the star’s latest release is very personal and it seems that West managed to be one of the people referenced.

Jay Z has opened up about their strained relationship through his art.

‘You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin’, he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?’ raps Beyonce’s husband on the track.

In addition, it looks like Jay Z also referenced their feud that started when Jay Z reportedly failed to reach out to Kanye after his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Although Kanye and Jay Z started as pals, they have been having a troubled relationship for quite a while now, with Kanye also being vocal about Jay Z.

As usual, Kanye stopped one of his concerts and started to rant about his relationship with Jay Z.

‘Jay Z — call me, bruh! You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head,’ the rapper addressed the audience before his complete meltdown happened.

In addition, Kanye also went after Beyonce, reminding her of the time he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on Bey’s behalf.

What do you think of Jay Z finally fighting back though his music?