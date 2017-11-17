Jay Z Begs For Meek Mill To Get Released From Prison In Long Letter Criticizing The Justice System – Here’s Why He Thinks His Sentence Is ‘Unjust!’

Jay Z has decided to write a long and passionate letter in which he not only pleads for Meek Mill to be released from prison but also criticizes the very flawed justice system as a whole. Here’s why the rapper thinks his pal deserves to be a free man.

Although the rap community has shown a lot of support for Meek Mill, no one is more dedicated to getting him justice than Beyonce’s husband.

The rapper wrote an op-ed for The New York Times and argued that what happened to Meek is part of a more significant problem.

‘What is happening to Meek Mill’s just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day. I saw this when I was growing up in Brooklyn during the 70s and 80s. Instead of a second chance, probation ends up being a landmine, where a random misstep is bringing consequences greater than the crime. A person on probation can end up in jail over a technical violation like missing a curfew,’ he wrote.

He went on to talk about social and political issues that influence justice, such as race, and how ridiculous it is that serving a few months for drug use at 19 can haunt you all your life.

He made sure to include statistics about parole violations, jail time and race as well.