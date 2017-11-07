Jay Z And T.I. Slam Meek Mill’s ‘Unjust’ Prison Sentence, Show Support For The Fellow Rapper!

Meek Mill has the support of his fellow stars, T.I. and Jay Z! As fans may already be aware, Mill was sent to prison for at least 2 years by a judge, and now, Jay Z has vowed to be by his side through the man’s appeal process.

Beyonce’s husband slammed Judge Brinkley’s decision, calling it ‘unjust and heavy-handed.’

‘We’ll always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career,’ the celeb added.

Despite the fact that Meek pretty much begged the judge for mercy during yesterday’s hearing, his plea was ignored by Brinkley who insisted she had already given him way too many chances.

Apparently, the performer and the authority have a long history together.

We have learned that she is the one who dealt with his drug and gun case back in 2008 as well.

What’s more, the woman once asked him to remake a Boyz II Men song and also shout her out!

As you can imagine, Meek Mill’s legal team is planning to appeal the court’s decision.

What can only be seen as a controversial ruling also had rapper T.I. express his own support for Mill, writing: ‘We got real love for u out here KING.’

Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass. You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING. 🙏🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

