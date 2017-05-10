Jay Z And Solange Knowles “At Each Other’s Throats” AGAIN, This Time Because Of Beyonce’s Twins!

It seems like their feud is not yet over! According to reports, Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles and Jay Z are “at each other’s throats” again! But what made them restart this old feud?

Apparently, the reason is Beyonce’s twin babies – both her sister and her husband want to be by her bedside in the hospital when she gives birth.

“Solange has really been with Bey a hell of a lot, doing prenatal yoga classes with her and rubbing stretch mark oil all over her,” one source explained.

However, naturally, Jay Z is the husband and father of the babies, so he insists it’s his job to be there when they are brought to the world.

He made it very clear that he wants Solange to stay out of his family’s business.

As expected, his comment was not at all well received by Solange, who exploded at his words.

What is unfortunate is that while they are fighting over Beyonce and the unborn babies, the only one who has a lot to lose from their quarrel is the pregnant woman – who no one cares to ask what she wants.

“It’s turning into a real standoff and bringing up a lot of past ill will, which is probably why neither of them have thought about asking what Beyonce wants!” the insider stated.

As fans may remember, Jay Z and Solange have never really liked each other and were involved in many conflicts, including the infamous elevator brawl from the 2014 Met Gala.

According to the insider, their already bad relationship has turned into a “power struggle, ” and Beyonce is caught in the middle of it.

Do you think Jay Z and Solange should make peace once and for all?