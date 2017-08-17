JAY-Z And Kanye West Had A Complicated Relationship Even Before The Kim Kardashian Wedding

JAY-Z and Kanye West were seen by many as great friends. They toured the country and worked on timeless music together, but things have not been good between them since 2014.

The backstory that the media mostly focused on at the time is the fact the “Moonlight” rapper and his wife, Beyonce, were not big fans of the woman West was about to marry, Kim Kardashian.

They saw in her an attention seeker not worthy of their greatness.

The feud escalated from there and culminated with Jay going after the “Gold Digger” artist on his latest album, 4: 44.

The origin of the tension between West and Jay is now being challenged in a new documentary, Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye, that aired in the UK on July 31.

The Channel 4 program took a different stance and revealed that business is what kept them close throughout the years.

In it, Coodie Simmons, a filmmaker, boldly claims that Jay never wanted for West to become a hip-hop star.

The only reason he signed West was for him not to take his talents as a producer elsewhere.

Simmons insists that the situation was very difficult for West and he used to cry about not being offered a real opportunity to shine.

The friend of Mr. West explained: “They were like, ‘Okay, we are going to sign you.’ And Dame said it, ‘We was gonna shelf Kanye, we was gonna put him on the shelf.’” There would be times when [Kanye] would be discouraged, he would be crying, ‘I do not understand why I am not where I want to be, why this is happening.’”

Simmons also added: “The rumor was that JAY-Z had no intention of letting Kanye rap. And had only signed him to keep his genius production skills exclusive.”

With all of this dirty laundry coming out, it is becoming increasingly hard to see how those two mega egos will be able to get together again.

At least, all of this seems to confirm that Kardashian was not only the flash point that brought Jay and West where they are today.

Most fans remain hopeful that the two men can find common ground.