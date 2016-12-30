Jay Z and Beyonce are Taking Revenge on Kimye

They are done playing nice! It looks like finally, Jay Z and Beyonce are done condoning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s problematic behaviors.

As we have reported in the past, on November 20, during a concert, Kanye West started ranting about Jay Z and Beyonce on stage. A month later, according to an insider close to the Kardashian reality star, Beyonce is ready to have her revenge on the troubled rapper and his wife.

“Beyonce flipped out on Kim when Kim called her to try and soothe tensions after Kanye’s hospitalization.”

“Basically she told Kim to never, ever, contact her or her husband again and said stuff like she thought that the two of them are made for each other because they are both talentless and pathetic!” added the source.

The argument comes after Kim has been trying for a long time to get back on Beyonce’s good side and fix Kanye’s mistakes for him.

“Kim was trying so hard to be Beyonce’s friend for so long and she had even asked her on numerous occasions to let Blue Ivy play with North.” Regardless of her efforts, “ Beyonce just kept ignoring her.”

Beyonce was so decided to not get involved in Kimye’s life anymore that she kept ignoring her former friend even after the traumatizing Paris robbery that Kardashian went through.

“When Kim was attacked, Kanye thought it was rude that neither Beyonce nor Jay Z called to see if Kim was doing okay. That is the real reason he went off on Jay Z, too!”

Even so, Kimye kept trying to fix their friendship.

“Kim and Kanye both felt awful and got into it because Kim told Kanye that he had ruined their chances of being friends with Beyonce and Jay.”

“They wanted to try one last time to make things better, so they mailed Bey and Jay an invite to the Kardashian’s holiday party.”

“The invite was returned to Kim and Kanye’s house with ‘Return to Sender’ written on the envelope!”