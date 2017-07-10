Jay-Z Admits That The Marriage Between Him And Beyoncé Wasn’t Entirely “Built” On The Truth

Not all is well in the Kingdom of Heaven! The release of Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ in 2016 made surprising revelations regarding the details of Jay and Bey’s relationship. And now Jay’s new album, ‘4:44′, has added to the controversy.

The Big Pimpin’ rapper’s new album has shined a light on the couple’s marital problems, including the difficulties that come with raising children, as well as accusations of infidelity.

After the rapper was finished tackling racial issues in his mini-documentary, “The Story Of O.J,” Jay released another personal piece that corroborates the album’s title track.

The video released today, on TIDAL, has celebrities like Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Anderson, and Aziz Ansari talking about the struggles of relationships, love, and the pressure that comes with being in the public’s eye.

When talking about his nearly decade-long marriage to Beyonce, Jay-Z stated, “this is my real life. I just ran into this place, and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t built on the 100 percent truth and it started cracking.”

The rapper revealed that “things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to the point of, ‘Ok, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.’ It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

While we don’t know for sure, it’s possible the incident in 2014 between Jay and Solange Knowles in the elevator caused the couple to reevaluate their situation.

The winner of 21 Grammy awards also shared a personal story from the time he begged Beyoncé to stay by his side after he began to fall in love with the pop star.

He said, “I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, ‘Man, this is great.’ Then she had to leave. I was, like, crushed.”

The 47-year-old rapper recalled telling Bey to “please not go.”

In the end, Jay realized honesty was essential in the fight to keep their relationship alive. Before the rapper released his new album, Beyoncé listened to the entire record to get a grasp on what was to come. For fans of Jay-Z, the short excerpts can be accessed on TIDAL.