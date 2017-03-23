Jay Mohr And Nikki Cox Divorce Gets Messy Over Custody Of Son Meredith

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox are going through an epic battle over the physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Meredith Daniel Cox Mohr.

In documents that surfaced on the Internet Thursday, the 46-year-old actor alleges that the Unhappily Ever After actress is not really dealing with her mental and drug problems.

The star of Gary Unmarried is still offering legal custody and supervised visitation. The papers were filed on March 10.

It is not the first time that Mohr is seeking a divorce from his wife of 10 years.

Documents were filed in July 2016 asking for the same things, but the actor had stopped the process less than a week later.

In a statement released at the time, he stated: “We are very married, very in love and that’s really all there is.”

In the midst of all this drama, the actors, who met on the set of the series Las Vegas, continued to live together. This made things messier, and Mohr claims this was tough to manage.

The documents state: “Based upon the the increasing hostility in our home, Nikki’s ongoing refusal to attend her mental health issues … her abuse of drugs, and her failure to respect boundaries, I had no choice but to obtain alternate housing for me and our son.”

Cox, who was last seen in the 2009 comedy-thriller, Lonely Street, produced by her estranged husband, has not released a statement after the documents leaked and many do not expect for her to address the matter.

Some fans argue that due to the fact it involves mental health, this story should be covered in a dignified fashion.