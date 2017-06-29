Jay Leno Says The Anti-Trump Jokes On The Late Show’s Are Getting Old!

Jay Leno is getting sick of repetitive Donald Trump jokes. They’re getting old, stale, tired, and the skates need to be hung up. The former host of the Tonight Show revealed if he were still the leading man of the show, he wouldn’t be making Trump jokes anymore.

The 67-year-old, during an interview with Page Six of the New York Times, said, “I enjoy bringing people together. If [mocking the president] is a constant thing on a nightly basis, eventually you’re all doing the same joke.”

Although the comedian thinks it’s time for the comics to give it a rest, he couldn’t help himself but make a little joke of his own!

He went on to compare the 71-year-old businessman to the evil couple, Frank and Claire Underwood, from the television series, House Of Cards.

He explained, “I remember when House of Cards was a TV show. Now it’s a documentary,” referring to the similarities between the POTUS and FLOTUS to the characters on the Netflix-created series.

This isn’t the first time Leno has made similar statements.

Back in May, he said the constant pounding of the President is getting old. He claimed that eventually, a person’s feelings become “anesthetized,” meaning an individual gets used to the same old thing over and over again.

Jay Leno isn’t alone!

Jimmy Fallon made similar statements, joking that he was “glad” that his monolog was only 50% related to Trump.

However, the Tonight Show’s ratings aren’t as good as they used to be.

According to Fallon, he’s just trying to be himself and make the jokes that are funny to him.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been ahead of the other late-night-series, partly due to Stephen’s famous rant where he claimed Putin and Trump had an “intimate” relationship. The routine sparked a Twitter trend for the host to be fired, however, his termination never came to fruition. Although the jokes may be getting old for some people, it seems like “Trump-Hate” is what generates ratings!