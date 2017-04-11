Jay Leno Returns To The Tonight Show, Slams Donald Trump And Others! Watch The Funny Video!

It’s been three years since Jay Leno left The Tonight Show but he’s made a few more appearances in the last year. This time, he returned alongside his replacement, Jimmy Fallon, and he made sure to leave an unforgettable impression by tagging in during Jimmy’s monolog.

The retired comedian did not hold back and slammed pretty much everyone, from Willie Nelson to Colin Kaepernick to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taking into consideration the current political climate it is also no surprise that he also took a few jabs at politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and, of course, everyone’s favorite source of comedy, Donald Trump!

“Trump said he won’t throw out the first pitch. He’s skipping the correspondents’ dinner. Is he that thin-skinned?” Leno asked, adding: “You know, if this guy was any more of a pussy he could grab himself.”

The audience cheered at the ruthless jab.

Furthermore, Leno also addressed the job problem, wondering where all the jobs promised by our president are and reminded that “Sears just announced they’re closing 42 stores,” meaning that 42 sales clerks lost their jobs.

Unfortunately, Leno went too far when he poked fun at Caitlyn Jenner with a line that was not only tasteless but also transphobic.

Closer to the end of his rant however, he returned to the social and political side of the discussion and addressed the issues of the America economy with jokes like: “The economy is so bad at Mattel, Barbie is now living in her Dream Car,” and, “It is so bad, I saw Matthew McConaughey talking to himself in a Kia.”

Advertisement

What did you think of Leno’s monolog? Was it funny? Did it hold any truth? Let us know by commenting down below!