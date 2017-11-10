Jax Taylor Still Hasn’t Proposed To Brittany Cartwright — Find Out Why!

It’s been two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” and one of “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” since viewers have been waiting for Jax Taylor to pop the question to his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. The couple gave curious fans some insight on where their relationship is at on November 9 at a pop-up shop in LA.

For the inquiring minds that want to know, Jax still has not asked Brittany to get married to him.

He claims that it’s because he originally was against the idea of marriage altogether but since meeting Brittany it has changed.

Brittany told E! News that there is no ring on her finger yet because he has to go through all the members of her tight-knit family in order to get their blessings.

If you watched “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky,” you would know that Brittany’s mother and grandmother are totally for the anticipated engagement. However, some of the people close to the model have their reservations.

Brittany’s dad isn’t quite on Team Jax just yet. It’s understandable that a father would want the very best for his daughter and, after all, Jax doesn’t exactly have the best reputation.

Cartwright’s friends have also been exposed to Taylor’s temper and don’t want their friend to get hurt.

This is bad news for those expecting another “Vanderpump Rules” wedding anytime soon.

Jax Taylor didn’t say that they weren’t getting married which gives us hope.

The 38-year-old added: “If I do get married — when I do get married it will be to Brittany.”

The revelations come after rumors recently swirled that Brittany and Jax broke up and were keeping up appearances for the sake of their TV show.

Although Brittany did spend some time going back to Kentucky sans Jax, it seems like the couple is on-again.

They even revealed that they live on the same floor as castmates Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and down the street from Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Do you think Jax will ever propose?