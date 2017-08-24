Jax Taylor Spends Night At Gay Bar After Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Jax Taylor admitted that he has made out with men before. Along with the Vanderpump Rules star moving on from with Brittany Cartwright, his bi-curious past is coming back on the show.

It turns out that the celebrity met up with some friends yesterday to see the Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky premiere at a gay bar!

The 38-year-old man even posed alongside two men with Cartwright nowhere in sight.

Jax’ sexuality had been discussed on Vaderpump Rules before when Tom Schwartz stated that Taylor has ‘slept with many, many women and a few men.’

The claim was made on his birthday last season.

But although Jax denied he was ever involved romantically with a male, Schwartz insisted that it is possible he hooked up with one while living in Miami.

The presumed fling, John, even made an appearance on VPR back in 2014 during Mike and Scheana Shay’s bachelor and bachelorette trip.

It was revealed that Jax and John shared a room and that the later even kept nude photos of Taylor after he moved from the house.

The reality TV star hinted at an intimate relationship before but did not give any details.

However, although he revealed way too little about his alleged relationships with men, letting his sexuality stay ambiguous, the man did tell host Andy Cohen that he has kissed men before.

Now, Cartwright apparently dumped Taylor because ‘he didn’t treat her right.’

Regardless, they still watched their spin-off’s premiere together as the woman also twitted that she was at the same gay bar.