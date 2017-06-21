Jax Taylor Says Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Are Over!

Fans are well aware that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’ relationship was a little rocky from the very beginning of Vanderpump Rules, but now it looks like their marriage may really be over for good! Jax Taylor was recently asked by a fan if the two are over and the man replied that Schwartz had left Maloney.

Maloney then added that he is now pursuing a poker star to replace her with.

Yeah he dipped out of the country he said f this and left. Apparently going on a poker tour was more important. https://t.co/IdT3mhvMrh — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) June 14, 2017

Maloney’s mother, Terri has revealed that they are not divorcing and that everything is wonderful between the pair.

Schwartz’ parents Kimberly and William divorced after 33 years of marriage, and the father did not attend their wedding last summer.

Maloney’s parents are also separated.

Schwartz’ parents also filed for bankruptcy five years ago causing him and Maloney to sign a prenup over their little to no assets.

Although Maloney and Schwartz started going out before joining Vanderpump Rules, their relationship issues and every big fight were caught on camera as part of the reality TV show.

Their problems went out of control after their joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to New Orleans.

During the vacation, Schwartz revealed that he did not want to marry Maloney anymore.

But despite the shocking statement Schwartz and Maloney still went on with it, and their wedding was documented during the season five finale.

Do you think the two should put an end to their troublesome relationship and find someone else to make them happy?