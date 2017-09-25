Jax Taylor Claps Back At Fans Who Are Calling Him Out For Fat-Shaming Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Britany Cartwright are nearing the end of a very intense first season of “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.” The show, that was meant to take Jax back to Brittany’s roots, has stirred up controversy among fans for a couple of the comments that he’s made.

In a few episodes, Jax is seen telling Brittany’s relatives that she’s not only “lost her spark” but has also gained weight since moving out to California. The SURver claims that he only mentions the physical aspect because he sees it as a sign of depression.

Throughout the visit to her hometown, Cartwright’s family pressures Jax to pop the question. Although Taylor explains that he plans to ask Brittany to marry him when he’s ready, he wants to make sure that they’re in a better place.

Fans of the show flocked to the reality star’s social media to let him know that fat-shaming isn’t okay.

In a now-deleted tweet, a follower attacked Jax for repeatedly telling people that Brittany gained weight to which he responded that he was worried about her health.

Some social media users have even fired back saying that Jax is bigger than he once was, so he has no room to talk.

Meanwhile, rumors of the #PumpRules couple’s split is as prevalent as ever. Although both sides are denying that they broke up, they unfollow each other on social media and follow back once someone points it out.

They rarely post any pictures of each other, and Brittany Cartwright has been spending more than an average amount of time in Kentucky — without Jax.

It could be possible that Cartwright got sick of Taylor hanging things over her head like he’s done so much on camera.

Do you think what Jax said was fat-shaming? Do you think the two are still together?