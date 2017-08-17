Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Caught Living Separate Lives Weeks Before Vanderpump Rules Spin-Off Premiere!

When Cartwright went to her Kentucky home, she was not in the company of Taylor! It turns out that Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher’s breakup is not the only one of its kind at SUR. We have learned that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are living completely separate lives.

But what is even more shocking about this piece of news is that despite not being together anymore, the stars’ Vanderpump Rules spin-off series is set to premiere in just a few weeks.

Reportedly, The 28-year-old Cartwright is currently in Kentucky while her estranged significant other Taylor, 37, is by himself at home.

However, it doesn’t look like the man is too affected by what happened between them and is having fun without his girlfriend, spending his time with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

As fans of the hit show may remember, Cartwright and Taylor started going out shortly after meeting in Las Vegas.

It all started between seasons four and five of the show.

Sources have been saying that while Cartwright was expecting Taylor to pop the big question soon enough, the man was not ready for such a big commitment yet.

As for Maloney and Schwartz, they are allegedly ‘on the rocks’ mainly due to her trust issues and mean attitude.

Do you believe Cartwright and Taylor are over for good? Will you still watch their spin-off despite knowing they are no longer an item?