Javi Marroquin Upset Kailyn Lowry Didn’t Tell Him About Being Pregnant Again

Kailyn Lowry has been keeping her third pregnancy a secret from Javi Marroquin and now that the bombshell has finally been revealed it may have ruined their relationship completely, claim sources close to the Teen Mom dad.

“Someone told Javi about it,” one insider claimed. “We knew because she kept hiding her stomach. He was pissed off.”

Lowry even revealed in a blog post that she told ex Jo Rivera about the pregnancy because they can “have adult conversations about things.”

However, when it comes to Javi, she confessed that she “never got to have a conversation with him about it.”

“Why is Jo any better to know than Javi?” the source wondered.

“Javi had a right to know. This is going to be Lincoln’s other sibling! It’s hard to watch Javi go through all these things.”

Furthermore, another source claimed that Javi was “so upset” on the night Kailyn decided to make the pregnancy public before telling him about it.

“He was looking at his son thinking, ‘What is she doing to the both of us?’”

The source added that although Javi has a great relationship with her 6 year old son, he is not going to be involved in the life of Lowry’s third kid.

“Him and Isaac are so close and it’s going to be Lincoln’s sibling, but I don’t think he can look at this kid and feel the same way.”

Marroquin recently dissed Lowry over social media as she is yet to reveal the identity of her third baby’s daddy.

“The boys will be okay on our end I promise,” he tweeted, captioning a photo of their 3 year old son. “My son, follow your dreams. I’ll pick up the pieces for you. Love, your dad.”

The shocking pregnancy comes after Lowry and Marroquin divorce precisely because she didn’t want to have another child.

What are you doing Kailyn?