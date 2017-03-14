Javi Marroquin To Join Yet Another Dating Show After Auditioning For ‘Are You The One?’

Javi Marroquin is doing whatever he can to get over Kaylin Lowry and find someone else to love.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the reality TV star has announced that he wants to join dating show Are You The One?

But now he admitted that he wants to join Million Dollar Matchmaker as well!

David Cruz, the show’s host tweeted at Marroquin: “If you’re ready for love and some good advice @Pattistanger and I can help!”

Javi showed how willing he is to find his soul mate by simply replying: “I’m ready!”

Cruz told Lowry’s ex to head up to the show’s website and sign up!

When he was asked whether or not he was serious about joining the show, Javi said: “Hell yeah I would be open to it! I would have to figure out the logistics, but yeah.”

Cruz’s offer to have him on his show happened after Marroquin announced he’s sent an audition tape to MTV’s Are You the One? – a show where 10 men and 10 women live together in the same home and try to find love among their house mates.

“Hey everybody this is Javi, most of you know me from Teen Mom 2,” Javi said on the MTV after show. “You know what happened to me and you know I love to love and I’m looking for love and just can’t find it.”

Although it is quite clear that the man would want nothing more than to join any of these dating shows, he also revealed that he doubts it’s going to be possible because it might conflict with his Teen Mom responsibilities.

Lowry and Marroquin announced their split in May of 2016.

Ever since then, Javi has dated Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka but it didn’t last with neither of them.

Marroquin now feels like joining a dating show would not only be a chance for him to find the right person but also a way to take revenge on Lowry who admitted on cheating on him while he was deployed.

Would you like to see Marroquin on Million Dollar Matchmaker?

